Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Paper’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a report released on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

IP opened at $37.54 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

