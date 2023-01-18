Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

