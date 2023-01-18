Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

