Alliance Global Partners Comments on Organigram Holdings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Organigram in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.15 million.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
