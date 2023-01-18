FY2024 EPS Estimates for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Whole Earth Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.44 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $4.63 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a PE ratio of 154.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

