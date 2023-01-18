Biomea Fusion, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report issued on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biomea Fusion’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13).

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 11.7 %

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

BMEA stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 5,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

