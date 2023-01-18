Research Analysts Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Docebo Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 70.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.