FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Infineon Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.99.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
