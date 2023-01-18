Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $54.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

