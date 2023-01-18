Contrasting BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.35 $42.28 million $1.18 14.76 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.38 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -45.13

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 8.10% 30.24% 8.13% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BT Brands on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.