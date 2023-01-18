Head-To-Head Comparison: Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) vs. Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $206.22 million 2.63 $52.14 million $2.22 9.74 Truxton $39.19 million 5.01 $14.54 million $5.74 11.85

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Business First Bancshares and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 20.85% 11.94% 0.99% Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Business First Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

