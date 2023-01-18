NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Comparison

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 20.62% 52.30% 16.79% Broadcom 34.62% 70.00% 21.16%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Broadcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 3.99 $1.87 billion $10.04 16.97 Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.29 $11.50 billion $26.50 21.86

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than NXP Semiconductors. NXP Semiconductors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NXP Semiconductors pays an annual dividend of $3.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Broadcom pays an annual dividend of $18.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NXP Semiconductors pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadcom pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Broadcom has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Broadcom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 9 6 1 2.50 Broadcom 0 2 16 0 2.89

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $187.35, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $667.37, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

Broadcom beats NXP Semiconductors on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

