Financial Comparison: Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Technology and BrainsWay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.29 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -7.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

2.7% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Technology and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 297.73%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

