Contrasting Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Berry alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $544.95 million 1.25 -$15.54 million $2.26 3.93 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million N/A -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Berry and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Berry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry 20.07% 22.21% 10.10% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry beats Lonestar Resources US on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Rating)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.