Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Critical Review

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Hour Loop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.34 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -75.00 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.60 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hour Loop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 3 0 2.38 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus price target of $4.61, indicating a potential upside of 207.50%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.83%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Summary

Hour Loop beats a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

