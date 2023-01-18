Head-To-Head Review: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE)

ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ERHC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERHC Energy and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProFrac $768.35 million 4.49 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ERHC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

This table compares ERHC Energy and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERHC Energy N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ERHC Energy and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERHC Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than ERHC Energy.

Summary

ProFrac beats ERHC Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERHC Energy

ERHC Energy Inc. engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

