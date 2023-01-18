Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) versus Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Critical Analysis

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium N/A -129.71% -62.11% Lithium Americas N/A -13.64% -10.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium N/A N/A -$1.75 million ($0.02) -7.40 Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$38.49 million ($0.70) -29.54

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.9% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $38.31, indicating a potential upside of 85.26%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Lithium.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

