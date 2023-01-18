Financial Comparison: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 543.24%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than LogicMark.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 702.00 -$4.83 million N/A N/A LogicMark $10.02 million 0.38 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats LogicMark on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.