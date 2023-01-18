Contrasting Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than First Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% First Bank 33.63% 13.08% 1.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million 6.18 $319.02 million $1.46 15.84 First Bank $98.87 million 2.66 $35.43 million $1.78 7.61

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

