The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $4.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RealReal by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $4,164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RealReal by 46.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.21. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

