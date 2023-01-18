Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $63.50

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.75 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.