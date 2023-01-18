Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 1,940

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,926 ($23.50).

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.83) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.02) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Price Performance

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,447 ($17.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,370.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.63. The company has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4,019.44. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,774.50 ($21.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.