TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $68.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 236,481 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

