Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $9.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

NYSE:AQN opened at $7.16 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

