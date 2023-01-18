Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

