Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $86.30

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.