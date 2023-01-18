Weimob (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Weimob (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Weimob Stock Performance

Shares of WEMXF stock opened at $0.82 on Monday.

