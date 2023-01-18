Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to “Neutral”

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $15.82 on Monday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

