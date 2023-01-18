Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Perpetual Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price target on Perpetual Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Perpetual Energy Stock Performance
Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
