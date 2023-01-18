Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

ADSK opened at $200.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.54. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

