Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gear Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on shares of Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.10 on Monday. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The company has a market cap of C$285.67 million and a PE ratio of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.84 million for the quarter.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Gear Energy

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$551,127.15. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$90,033.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at C$238,141.10. Also, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 80,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$83,728.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$551,127.15. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,579 over the last 90 days.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

