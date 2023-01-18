Wedbush Weighs in on LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

LC opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LendingClub by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LendingClub by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

