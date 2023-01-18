Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tourmaline Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.90.

TSE TOU opened at C$69.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$41.09 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,864,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,429,120.78. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$680,228.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,088,505.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

