Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altair Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now anticipates that the software will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altair Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $119.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.47 million.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,618. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

