Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reduced by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.29 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Shares of LRCX opened at $470.99 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $717.40. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

