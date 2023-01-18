Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.