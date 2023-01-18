Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

