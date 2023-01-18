KeyCorp Comments on KLA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $24.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.66 per share.

Get KLA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

KLA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $415.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $438.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.