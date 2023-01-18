FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Technologies International Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Technologies International in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NTIC opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 million, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

