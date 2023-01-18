FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $306,303. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $7,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

