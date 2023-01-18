FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lifted by William Blair

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.13 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

