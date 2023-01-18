Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.05. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

Shares of GD opened at $241.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

