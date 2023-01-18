SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

