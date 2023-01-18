Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$274.57 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,500 shares of company stock worth $3,509,535.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

