B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viasat in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). The consensus estimate for Viasat’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million.
Viasat Stock Down 3.1 %
Viasat stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 27.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,238 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,337,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $8,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viasat by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.