FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Issued By DA Davidson

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.