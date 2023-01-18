Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Halliburton Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of HAL opened at $42.53 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

