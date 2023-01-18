Financial Survey: CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) & Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,675.15%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

0.3% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURE Pharmaceutical -403.86% -154.12% -39.01% Artelo Biosciences N/A -37.24% -36.25%

CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURE Pharmaceutical $6.55 million 2.47 -$13.19 million ($0.37) -0.56 Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$7.44 million ($3.67) -0.92

Artelo Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. Artelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURE Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Artelo Biosciences beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety. It also sells various wellness products under its distribution partners' brands. In addition, the company develops 50,000IU and Vitamin D3 OTF for oral administration. It has a licensing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has research collaboration with Trinity College Dublin to investigate ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Solana Beach, California.

