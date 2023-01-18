Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.60 on Monday. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 182.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Air T worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

