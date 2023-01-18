Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) vs. MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Critical Contrast

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Guardant Health and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 15 0 2.94 MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus price target of $90.39, suggesting a potential upside of 190.45%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 144.08%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 8.53 -$405.67 million ($5.93) -5.25 MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.95 -$29.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Guardant Health and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Risk & Volatility

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -140.58% -145.58% -30.70% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guardant Health beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

